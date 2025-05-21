Reps call for state of emergency in FCT health sector

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) healthcare sector.

This followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker from Delta State, Nnamdi Ezechi, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Ezechi said there was an alarming strain on the healthcare system in the FCT, with government hospitals and medical facilities severely overstretched.

He added that the problem has led to a critical shortage of bed spaces and medical personnel in the city.

“Concerned that the lack of sufficient medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers, further exacerbates the crisis, reducing the quality of care and increasing the burden on the few available staff.

“If immediate interventions are not made, the healthcare crisis may escalate to unmanageable levels, undermining the right to health and threatening the well-being of residents in the nation’s capital.

“Convinced that a strategic review and upgrade of health infrastructure in the FCT, along with a comprehensive recruitment drive for medical professionals, will address the urgent needs and ensure better health outcomes,” the lawmaker stated.

The House, therefore, urged the Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the FCT Administration, to immediately assess the state of health facilities in the FCT with the aim of identifying critical areas for expansion, upgrade, and resource allocation.

The parliament also called for the release of emergency funds for the upgrade of hospitals, the recruitment of medical personnel, and the acquisition of critical medical equipment.

