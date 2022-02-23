Reps charge police, DSS to stop Osun killings

The House of Representatives on Wednesday charged the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to deploy their operatives to stop killings by suspected cultists in Osun State.

Suspected cultists had in the last two weeks killed 13 people during clashes in Atakumosa and Ilesa areas of Osun State.

The lower legislative chamber’s call followed the adoption of a motion of public importance sponsored by Hon. Babatunde Ayeni at the plenary.

In his presentation, the lawmaker decried the gruesome murder of innocent people in the two areas.

Ayeni said: “The House regrettably noted that the inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified Cultist group has over the past three months embarked on merciless murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

“The House observed that on the 7th February, 2022, members of the dreadful cultist group in broad daylight killed five persons while those who were hit by stray bullets and sustained various degrees of injury were taken to Wesley Hospital located in Ilesha East for medical treatment.

“The House is concerned that barely two weeks after, specifically 19th February, 2022 which was the day for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primary, a group of political thugs who drove in a branded vehicle for a certain political party, invaded the venue of the party primary and unleashed attacks on the voters and succeeded in killing one person and left without any resistance from the security agencies who were present at the location.

“The House is aware that there was another massacre carried out on Monday, 21st February 2022 in the Irojo area of Illeha East during which seven persons were killed by the suspected cultists around 7.30 p.m.”

The House, therefore, called on the joint Committee on Defence, Police and Army to work closely with relevant authorities in a bid to secure the lives and properties of the citizens.

