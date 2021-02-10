Reps commence inquest into non-remittance of N3.9bn by NNPC

The House of Representatives has extended an invitation to the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, to appear before it on Thursday, February 11, over an audit query issued by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

This invitation was issued by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts

Ripples Nigeria gathered that this inquest is connected to an alleged under-remittance of revenue from domestic crude oil sales totalling N3.878tn.

Furthermore, the OAUGF issued another query against the NNPC bothering on the non-collection of miscellaneous gas receipts for some months in 2015.

This query mandated the NNPC to refund N450bn to the Federation Account; another refund of N1.8tn as well as unpaid gas revenue without details worth $198,919,212.27 (N37,189,084,819.19).

Wole Oke, Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, in a two-page letter of invitation with Reference Number HR/PAC/SCO5/9NASS/FA/2015/1, dated February 1, 2021, urged Kyari to cause appearance before the lawmakers alongside management of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services at the hearing.

READ ALSO: Reps uncover N5bn illegal Duty Waiver granted to Chinese firm

The committee disclosed that no fewer than 26 companies/entities who benefitted from the fund are to appear with Kyari.

Excerpt from the letter read, “Pursuant to the committee’s constitutional mandate over matters relating to public finance management, audit and expenditure as provided in Sections 80, 85, 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order XVIII – Rule 6 of the House of Representatives Standing Orders, the Public Accounts Committee has commenced investigative hearing on the Auditor-General’s reports on the Federation Accounts for 2015.

“During a hearing session with the accountant-general office on Friday, 29th January, 2021, the committee resolved that you cause appearance to respond to the issues.”

In the same vein, the committee via a letter with Reference Number HR/PAC/SCO5/9NASS/FS/2016, dated January 2, 2021, addressed to the NNPC GMD, expressed grave concern over the “poor disclosure of receipts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,” of the financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year.

The committee consequently demanded records of issues raised in the auditor-general’s 2014 report on the Federation Accounts relating to the corporation.