Reps committee chairman alleges threats to his life over NDDC probe

May 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has alleged threats to his life by some militants over the proposed probe of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC for alleged financial improprieties.

Tunji-Ojo, who addressed journalists at a press conference at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, said he had received some life-threatening phone calls and messages.

The NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, had in chat with journalists recently accused the Tunji-Ojo and other members of the National Assembly of insincerity and financial impropriety.

He also accused the lawmaker of awarding contracts worth trillions of Naira.

However, in his reaction, the lawmaker representing Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, dismissed Ojougboh’s claims as a cheap blackmail.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that these allegations are coming. As I have always said, these allegations are blackmail and it’s surprising because I became the chairman of this Committee in September last year and between September and now I can say categorically that not a kobo of contract has been awarded for an emergency.

“So, I don’t know how that figure comes in and how that assertion came into being. It’s laughable because IMC themselves came into being in October last year, a month after I became the chairman of this Committee. The same Dr. Cairo said on Arise TV that they have not awarded a single contract since they came on board so how did one trillion, two trillion or whatever trillion contracts were awarded? This is just sheer blackmail I expected it from the onset when the investigation process started and the bottom line is that we are not going to be dead.”

