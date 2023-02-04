Reps committee chairman decries naira scarcity, urges calm

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Saturday decried the scarcity of the new naira notes in circulation.

Nigerians had in the last few days kept vigil in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country in a bid to get cash for their daily needs.

In a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olalekan Olusada, the lawmaker also expressed concern over the crippling fuel scarcity in the country.

She lamented that the fuel scarcity reportedly caused by the smuggling of products to neighboring countries has compounded the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Akande-Sadipe alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had become a willing tool for the fifth columnists in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement read: “It is unacceptable for the CBN to leave the citizens of this great nation to suffer because of its lack of foresight and planning, the redesign of Naira is a good initiative but the deadline was not well thought out, and the implementation and procedural policy a major failure.

READ ALSO: Naira scarcity: One killed as protesters, security agents clash in Oyo

“Turning a good initiative into a bad idea impact the economy. The CBN must take responsibility for its actions and work to rectify this situation urgently.

“Anyone with the intent to sabotage for political gains does not have the interest of the nation in mind and such behaviour is unacceptable.

“We will not allow a few individuals to hold this nation hostage for their own selfish interests. The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, means well for Nigerians. His antecedent and blueprint as Governor of Lagos State speak for itself.

“We understand the difficulties of today. Please let’s stay calm and remain resilient in the face of these hardships. The end of the tunnel is not far off.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now