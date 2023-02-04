Politics
Reps committee chairman decries naira scarcity, urges calm
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, on Saturday decried the scarcity of the new naira notes in circulation.
Nigerians had in the last few days kept vigil in banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stands across the country in a bid to get cash for their daily needs.
In a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olalekan Olusada, the lawmaker also expressed concern over the crippling fuel scarcity in the country.
She lamented that the fuel scarcity reportedly caused by the smuggling of products to neighboring countries has compounded the hardship faced by Nigerians.
Akande-Sadipe alleged that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had become a willing tool for the fifth columnists in the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The statement read: “It is unacceptable for the CBN to leave the citizens of this great nation to suffer because of its lack of foresight and planning, the redesign of Naira is a good initiative but the deadline was not well thought out, and the implementation and procedural policy a major failure.
READ ALSO: Naira scarcity: One killed as protesters, security agents clash in Oyo
“Turning a good initiative into a bad idea impact the economy. The CBN must take responsibility for its actions and work to rectify this situation urgently.
“Anyone with the intent to sabotage for political gains does not have the interest of the nation in mind and such behaviour is unacceptable.
“We will not allow a few individuals to hold this nation hostage for their own selfish interests. The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, means well for Nigerians. His antecedent and blueprint as Governor of Lagos State speak for itself.
“We understand the difficulties of today. Please let’s stay calm and remain resilient in the face of these hardships. The end of the tunnel is not far off.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...