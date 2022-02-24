Connect with us

Reps committee presents report on constitution amendment, proposes immunity for Senate president, speaker

Published

2 hours ago

on

‘Good leaders are leaders that bring out the weak ones to limelight’ — Dep Speaker

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution presented its report to the House on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the committee, Idris Wase, presented the report at the plenary.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had last year set up committees to amend the constitution in a bid to address the anomalies discovered in the document.

Read also: Reps Committee accuses Police, DSS, others of human rights violations during COVID-19 lockdown

In the report, the committee proposed immunity for the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, their deputies, and judicial officers.

The parliament is expected to vote on the recommendation and several others next week.

Opinions

