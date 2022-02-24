Reps committee presents report on constitution amendment, proposes immunity for Senate president, speaker

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution presented its report to the House on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the committee, Idris Wase, presented the report at the plenary.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had last year set up committees to amend the constitution in a bid to address the anomalies discovered in the document.

Read also: Reps Committee accuses Police, DSS, others of human rights violations during COVID-19 lockdown

In the report, the committee proposed immunity for the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, their deputies, and judicial officers.

The parliament is expected to vote on the recommendation and several others next week.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now