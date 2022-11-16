Reps committee summons FIRS chairman over alleged tax evasion by oil firms

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee Investigating the Structure and Accountability of Joint Venture Business and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCS) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited on Wednesday summoned the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, over alleged tax evasion by oil companies in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Fulata, disclosed this during the committee’s hearing in Abuja.

He said the non-remittance of appropriate taxes by the oil companies in Nigeria had serious effects on the economy.

Nami is expected to appear before the panel on November 21.

The committee also expressed concern over the inability of FIRS to have access to the Stock Certificate of crude oil lifted in the country.

READ ALSO: SERAP urges Nigerian Govt to recover unpaid taxes from Int’l oil firms

A Director and Special Assistant in FIRS who represented the chairman at the hearing were not allowed to make presentations by the lawmakers as they insisted that only the chairman is expected to speak on behalf of the agency.

The duo had earlier told the committee that the service does not have access to the Stock Certificate of the lifted crude oil.

The representatives said they only relied on the invoice produced and presented to it by the oil companies.

The committee said it would be ridiculous for FIRS to rely on invoice produced by the oil companies instead of the Stock Certificate which gives clearer pictures of the oil being lifted.

The committee adjourned its sitting to November 21.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now