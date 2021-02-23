Reps confirm service chiefs | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of the new service chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari had on January 26 appointed the quartet of Major Gen. Lucky Irabor(Chief of Defence Staff), Major Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao ( Chief of Air staff) to replace the former service chiefs who had since retired from the military.

The Senate had earlier confirmed the four military chiefs.

The confirmation of the service chiefs followed a unanimous adoption of the report by the ad hoc committee presented by its Chairman, Babajimi Benson.

With the confirmation of the service chiefs, they are now expected to spearhead the country’s fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorizing the citizen in many parts of the country.

