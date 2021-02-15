Reps consider bill to ban journalists without degree

The House of Representatives, on Monday, February 15, deliberated the standards for journalists across the country, seeking to raise the minimum qualification to a bachelor’s degree or higher national diploma (HND) in journalism or other related courses.

This was in a proposal contained in the Nigerian Press Council Amendment Bill 2019 and sponsored by Francis Agbo, the lawmaker representing Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu federal constituency.

The bill which has passed the first reading and is slated for the second reading seeks to amend some sections of the Nigerian Press Council Act Cap N128 LFN 2004.

The bill provides that anyone seeking to practice journalism in Nigeria must “hold a first degree, Higher National Diploma certificate or its equivalence in Journalism, Media Art or Communication from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere”.

According to the bill, if an individual has a first degree in any other course, “he shall within five years obtain a postgraduate certificate in Journalism, Media Art, Communication or related field from any higher institution in Nigeria or elsewhere”.

Furthermore, Agbo stated that the bill will redefine the journalism practice and curtail quackery in the profession.

“The Bill has aroused interest in the media, given the extent quacks and fakes have infiltrated the industry, bringing the image of journalists to an all-time low in Nigeria,” he said in a statement.

“The Bill, when passed into law will address these challenges by redefining and refining the media industry and by extension, strengthening democracy and hence the need to define who a journalist is, what qualification qualifies him to be a journalist, and stipulates punishment for defaulters and quakes.”

