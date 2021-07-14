Reps consider pay-per-view, price reduction for DSTV, others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted pay-per-view, pay-as-you-go, and price reduction for DSTV and other cable satellite operators in the country.

The lower legislative chamber took the decision after considering the reports of its Ad–hoc Committee on Non–Implementation of Pay–As–You–Go and sudden Increment of Tariffs plan by Broadcast Digital Satellite Service Providers.

The Chairman of the committee, Unyime Idem, who presented the report at the plenary, said the development this would trigger healthy competition in the industry with limitless opportunities for the teeming youths.

He said: “The visible absence of competitors in the industry was tacit approval of monopoly of the industry by the present operators.”

Many of the lawmakers agreed that the strict application of government regulatory intervention measures would revolutionise the industry and meet the people’s yearnings for Pay-as-you-go, Pay-Per-View, and price reduction for DSTV and other cable satellite operators in the country.

