News
Reps consider pay-per-view, price reduction for DSTV, others
The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted pay-per-view, pay-as-you-go, and price reduction for DSTV and other cable satellite operators in the country.
The lower legislative chamber took the decision after considering the reports of its Ad–hoc Committee on Non–Implementation of Pay–As–You–Go and sudden Increment of Tariffs plan by Broadcast Digital Satellite Service Providers.
The Chairman of the committee, Unyime Idem, who presented the report at the plenary, said the development this would trigger healthy competition in the industry with limitless opportunities for the teeming youths.
READ ALSO: Why we can’t implement Pay-As-You-Go in Nigeria —DSTV
He said: “The visible absence of competitors in the industry was tacit approval of monopoly of the industry by the present operators.”
Many of the lawmakers agreed that the strict application of government regulatory intervention measures would revolutionise the industry and meet the people’s yearnings for Pay-as-you-go, Pay-Per-View, and price reduction for DSTV and other cable satellite operators in the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....