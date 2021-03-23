Reps decry oversea production of Nigerian passport | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Tuesday described as abnormal the production of the Nigerian passports outside the country.

The Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Timehin Adelegbe, stated this at the public hearing on malpractices associated with diplomatic postings in Abuja.

He said the printing of Nigerian passport with its security features by a private firm outside the country was abnormal.

He said most Nigerians were not happy with the process and collection of passports, and urged the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to address the matter.

READ AlSO: Apostle Suleiman condemns inscription of herdsmen on new Nigerian passports

In his reaction, the Comptroller General of the NIS, Mohammed Babandede, said it was his greatest desire to produce Nigerian passports in the country.

“Our wish is to produce even a booklet of Nigerian passport in our compound,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of nepotism in NIS foreign posting, Babandede said officers often go the extra mile to lobby for lucrative postings.

Join the conversation

Opinions