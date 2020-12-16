Reps defend NEDC over missing N100bn, make case for release of extra N52.7bn

A panel of the Nigerians House of Reps has debunked the claim that N100 billion was missing in the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The panel, which was asked to probe the alleged missing N100 billion in the commission, instead applauded the NEDC for its due diligence in carrying out its assignment and urged the Federal Ministry of Finance to release the outstanding N52.7 billion due to the commission for effective execution of its projects.

A joint committee of the House on Finance, North East Development Commission (NEDC) and Public Procurement, stated this in the report of its probe of the commission submitted to the House during Tuesday’s plenary.

In the report presented by the chairman of the Committee on Finance, James Faleke, the panel said:

“The allegation was unfounded and a misrepresentation of facts as no corrupt practices existed in the North East Development Commission.

“… the Federal Ministry of Finance should release the outstanding sum of N52,704,089,014.25 only due to the commission for effective execution of its projects.

“The commission should expedite action in the utilisation of the sum of N75,544,957,257.54 only already released to the commission during the 2020 fiscal year.”

Following a motion moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the House in July, 2020 resolved to probe the NEDC over alleged disappearance of N100 billion released to it by the Federal Government.

The motion by Elumelu was entitled ‘Need to investigate the alleged sleaze and misappropriation of N100bn at the North East Development Commission’.

The mandate given to the committee was to exhaustively investigate the allegation.

After the report was submitted, the House rescheduled to consider it on Wednesday.

