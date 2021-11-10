Reps demand action to save Lagos waterside from disaster

The House of Representatives on Wednesday alerted Nigerians on the impending natural disaster in communities in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State over the encroachment of lagoon in the area.

The House made the call after adopting a motion titled: “Need to stop the lagoon encroachment on properties in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State,” moved by the lawmaker representing the Eti Osa Federal Constituency in the state, Ibrahim Obanikoro.

The lower legislative chamber charged the Ecological Fund Office to “carry out an immediate Environmental Impact Assessment of the area with the aim of mitigating against climate change and natural hazards like ocean surge, flooding and storms that may occur in the nearest future.”

Obanikoro informed the lawmakers that the 2021 Annual Flood Outlook had predicted more floodingin Eti Osa.

He said: “The House is disturbed that there are already threats to lives and properties in areas like Banana Island, Park View Estate, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah, amongst others in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State due to storm water, ocean encroachment and heavy rainfall as several properties running into billions of Naira have been destroyed by floods causing displacement of families and even loss of lives.

“The House is worried that polar ice caps are already melting at an alarming rate with significant shifts being observed in the isoclines and ecosystems levels, thus leading to rapid changes in the coastal areas of Nigeria.

“The House is also worried that the projected sea-level rise in the coastal areas of Lagos State could be more than one meter by 2100, which will result in ample loss of land to the sea, considering that Lafiaji community ocean surge which was about 420 feet is now about 100 feet; in Okun Ajah, the distance to sea was about 500 meters but it is now less than 40 meters, while Okun Alfa is down from 850 feet to 82 feet.”

