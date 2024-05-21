Reps demand audit of airport staff, summon Keyamo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for a comprehensive audit of all airport staff in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent national importance presented by Hon. Jesse Onuakalusi at the plenary in Abuja.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the safety at airports across the country and asked the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to carry out a comprehensive audit of the staff and contractors engaged by the ministry last year.

They also directed the minister to appear before the House Committee on Aviation within seven days.

The position of the Green Chamber might not be unconnected with the report of the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority on Air Peace’s alleged non-compliance with some safety regulations in the European country.

