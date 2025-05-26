Reps demand FCT minister’s appearance to defend 2025 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has summoned the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Bunkure, to appear before it on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to defend the proposed FCT 2025 budget.

The summon came on Monday after the committee noted that only three out of 14 agencies under the minister’s supervision were present to present their budgets.

Chairman of the committee and representative of Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State, Fredrick Agbedi, issued the summon in Abuja. He criticised the minister’s absence and warned that the parliament would not hesitate to exercise its constitutional powers if she failed to appear.

Read also: Ekiti court hands down life sentence for stepfather’s repeated rape of minor

Agbedi reminded the committee of the urgency of the matter, saying that President Tinubu had asked lawmakers to expedite the budget process.

Expressing concern over what he described as the minister’s disregard for such an important matter, Agbedi noted that Bunkure had been duly invited and notified of the meeting alongside the agencies.

“As a committee, we touch on the fabrics of the people of FCT because we deal directly with the people. This committee is very important to the people of FCT. The minister must appear before this committee tomorrow,” Agbedi insisted.

Adding to the condemnation, Paul Kalejaiye, member representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Lagos State, described the minister’s absence as an affront to the authority of the parliament and warned that the committee might be forced to invoke its constitutional powers if she failed to attend on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now