Reps demand financial autonomy for Auditor-General’s office

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Thursday demanded an administrative and financial autonomy for the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke, made the call at the OAGF’s 2022 budget defence in Abuja.

He stressed that such a move would ensure improved performance and transparency in the OAGF.

Oke said he sponsored a bill on administrative and financial autonomy in the OAGF, adding that it has already passed the second reading in the House.

READ ALSO: JUSUN slams states for failing to implement financial autonomy for judiciary

The lawmaker also spoke on the Auditor General’s report where it was established that between 2013 and 2020, a total sum of N7trillion was spent from the Service Wide Vote on the office, parastatals, and agencies under its watch.

The committee urged the Auditor-General of the Federation, Aghughu Arhotomhenla Adolphus, to expedite action in the ongoing efforts at increasing budgetary allocations to the office.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now