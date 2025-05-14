Reps demand nationwide diphtheria immunisation, treatment as outbreak spreads

In response to the growing threat of diphtheria across Nigeria, the House of Representatives has urged relevant federal agencies to launch a nationwide mandatory immunisation, testing, and treatment campaign in all 774 local government areas.

The resolution was passed during Wednesday’s plenary session following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Mr. Bitrus Laori, who represents the Demsa/Numan/Lamurde Federal Constituency in Adamawa State.

Diphtheria, a potentially fatal bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium species, has seen a worrying resurgence in Nigeria, a country already grappling with an overstretched public health system. Since the first major outbreak in Borno State in 2011, which claimed 21 lives, the disease has continued to resurface, particularly affecting vulnerable populations.

Mr. Laori, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, painted a grim picture during the plenary, warning that Nigeria’s low vaccination coverage has created an ideal environment for diphtheria to thrive, unlike in many developed countries where the disease has been largely eradicated through effective immunisation programs.

“From May 2022 to February 2025, Nigeria reported 41,978 suspected cases of diphtheria,” Laori stated. “Kano and Yobe States alone accounted for over 29,000 of these cases. Tragically, 1,279 deaths were recorded, with the majority being children aged 1 to 14. Alarmingly, only 19.7% of the affected were fully vaccinated.”

He further expressed concern that if urgent action is not taken, the outbreak could escalate, spreading beyond currently affected states and deepening the public health crisis. He cited challenges such as low vaccination rates, limited availability of effective antitoxins and antibiotics, and delays in clinical testing and confirmation as critical issues that must be urgently addressed.

The motion received widespread support during the session, which was presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Following its adoption, the House directed the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to implement a mandatory diphtheria response strategy. This includes widespread immunisation, timely testing, and accessible treatment across all primary healthcare centres.

Additionally, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to intensify public awareness campaigns. These are to focus on educating citizens about the symptoms, transmission methods, and dangers of diphtheria in order to stem its spread.

In a further move to ensure oversight and accountability, the House mandated its Committee on Health and Health Institutions to assess nationwide compliance with the immunisation directive, evaluate the readiness of health institutions, and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

