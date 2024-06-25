Reps demand NCAT director, auctioneer’s arrest over sale of 2 helicopters

The House of Representatives has demanded the arrest of an unlicensed auctioneer and Director of Quality Control, Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, over the sale of two helicopters for $1.2 million.

The lawmakers demanded the duo’s arrest for allegedly lying on oath.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, Rep. Ademola Kuye, told journalists that the move was part of the committee’s resolutions after interacting with the management of NCAT and other relevant bodies on Tuesday in Abuja.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation into the alleged illegal sale of the two choppers by NCAT.

Kuye said the House commenced an investigation into the state of public assets in the country in December last year.

He added that the committee’s mandate was to recover assets and moribund public assets within and outside Nigeria.

The chairman alleged that the aircraft was sold without the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

Kuye expressed worry that the two choppers bought at $2.4 billion were sold at $1.2 billion without following due process.

He said: “We requested documents of any kind of joint venture; there has been no response to that, whether you have one or not.

“We requested a list of assets, including a comprehensive description and specification of all your listed assets, rented apartments, including acquisition dates and methods, and the current status and conditions of such assets.

“We cannot specifically say that you have satisfied all of these requests. Though you tried to answer some of them, your responses are not adequate.”

