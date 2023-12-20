News
Reps demand quality telecom service delivery to Nigerians
The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that registered telecom network providers provide quality services to Nigerians.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker from Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, at Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Ukpong-Udo said at least 222,500,000 Nigerians subscribed to telephone services at the end of 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
He lamented that despite the increasing and remarkable patronage of telecommunications services by Nigerians, services provided by network carriers were not proportionate with the interest expressed by the citizens.
“We are worried that Nigerians pay charges on calls with low voice quality arising from congestions, calls freezing, and fluctuating network services.
“Nigerians lose valuable business hours and finances due to poor service delivery by these network service providers whilst enriching the service providers to their detriment,” the lawmaker stated.
The House, therefore, urged the NCC to abort unwarranted charges on calls that bridged to the wrong parties and zero voice.
In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, mandated the Committee on Communications to ensure compliance with the directive.
