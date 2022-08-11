Reps deputy speaker, Wase confirms loss of relations to bandits, demands military reinforcement in Plateau

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Thursday confirmed the loss of blood relations to bandits in Plateau State.

Wase, who stated this when he visited the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, expressed optimism that the Nigerian Army would end the activities of bandits in Wase and Kanam local government areas of the state.

He commended the efforts of the army in the fight against the bandits and called for deployment of additional troops, police and the local vigilantes in the campaign against the criminals.

Wase said: “I’m here to say thank you and to appreciate your efforts in tackling the insecurity in my area and to also ask for additional troops.

“Wase is one of the richest areas in terms of mineral resources way back during colonial era, and you are aware that areas like that have the potential to attract criminals.

“In a community that is struggling to survive, you may find people that are killed by bandits, while others are kidnapped and most of them have to sell everything they have to rescue the relations.

“As you know, the primary aim of any government is to protect lives and property. Where life is lost, I think we have failed, whether it is from a constitutional or religious angle.

“I have lost my blood relations and constituents during attacks, so I know the pains people go through in this kind of circumstances. It is not an easy task. I’m willing to support everything that will ensure the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.”

