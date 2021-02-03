Reps Deputy Speaker’s aide was sacked because he was involved in fraud —CPS

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, Umar Puma, has cleared the air on the sacking of a former Legislative aide, Ahmed Tijjani, who was relieved of his job in 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday titled ‘Wase replaces Legislative Aide,’ Puma said Tijjani was sacked because he was involved in a series of fraud cases, contrary to a statement he (Tijjani) put out on January 27, that he resigned because his “integrity and peace of mind are more important to him” and he did not want to compromise on them.

The statement signed by Puma reads in part:

“The attention of Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has been drawn to a purported resignation of a former legislative aide to the Deputy Speaker by name Ahmed Tijjani Abubakar.

“For the avoidance of doubt and to keep the records straight, it is imperative to clarify that the person in question was relieved of his appointment since last year after he was discovered to be (allegedly) fraudulently using his position in the office to defraud ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Deputy Speaker, after receiving the complaints, was left with no choice than to relieve him of his appointment, and has since replaced him with Musa Rabo, whose appointment letter was appended and took effect from 8th December, 2020, against Ahmed’s belated letter of resignation dated 27th January 2021.

Therefore, the reported voluntary resignation was a misrepresentation of what actually transpired.”

