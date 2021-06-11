Reps draw attention to abuses in orphanages | Ripples Nigeria

News
Reps draw attention to abuses in orphanages
The House of Representatives has appealed to the Federal Government to end incessant abuses in orphanages across the country by operators.
This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. James Owolabi (APC-Lagos) at Thursday’s plenary in Abuja
Speaking on the motion, Owolabi said that many orphanages were not registered, making it impossible for the authorities to ascertain the actual number of children in their custody.
Read also: Gunmen abduct seven children, security guard in Abuja orphanage home
He said that the unregistered orphanages were also involved in illegal operations such as child trafficking and nocturnal abuse of children.
The lawmaker further stated that it was the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and property of citizens including orphans.
The House, therefore, urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to collaborate with relevant agencies of government towards ending the abuse.
It mandated the Committee on Women Affairs to ensure compliance.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....