Reps emerge as NUGA concludes World University Games trials in Benin

The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) trials for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China, have successfully concluded after three days of intense competition from May 8th to May 11th, 2023.

The trials saw Nigerian students compete in athletics, badminton, judo, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and tennis for a place to represent Nigeria on the world stage.

The athletics and judo events were held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, while badminton, taekwondo, and table tennis took place at the indoor sports hall at the University of Benin, and judo and athletics at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

One of the highlights of the trials was the women’s 100-meter race, where Asemota Marvelous of Benson Idahosa University finished first in a time of 11.4, while Victory Owhovoriole of the University of Port Harcourt came in second in 11.5.

The men’s final was also highly competitive, with Musa Kola-Nurain of the University of Ilorin finishing in first place with a time of 10.1, closely followed by Paul Destiny Obumwo of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

In other sports, Vivian Oku of the University of Calabar won the women’s single table tennis event, while Akinduro Gabriel took the men’s single event.

Amadu Bello University Zaria’s Mustapha Muhammed dominated the men’s singles in badminton, while Sofiat Onisola of the University of Ilorin took the women’s competition.

The NUGA World University Games trials provided a platform for young and talented Nigerian athletes to showcase their skills and compete for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the global stage.

The success of the trials is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the athletes, coaches, and organisers, according to officials.

According to a statement, the NUGA officials were impressed with the overall performance of the athletes in all the events. The trials were intense, and the competition was tough, as the athletes put forth their best efforts to secure their spot on the team.

The selection process was rigorous, and the officials had to make some tough decisions to select the best athletes who will represent Nigeria at the World University Games.

The President of NUGA, Mr. Emeka Ogbu, expressed his satisfaction with the level of competition and congratulated the winners.

“The NUGA World University Games Trials have been a resounding success, and we are proud of the talents that have emerged from this competition. We are confident that they will represent Nigeria well at the World University Games in Chengdu,” Ogbu said.

“The list of athletes who will represent Nigeria at the World University Games will be released to the press soon. NUGA is confident that the selected athletes will perform well and make Nigeria proud at the upcoming games in Chengdu, China.

“NUGA would like to thank the government of Edo State and the management of the University of Benin for providing the association with the best facilities to conduct its trials. We would also like to thank all the athletes, coaches, and officials who participated in the trials, as well as the fans who came out to support the young athletes. The trials were a great success, and NUGA looks forward to more successful events in the future.”

