Reps endorse Okonjo-Iweala for WTO job

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the House of Representatives has endorsed her candidacy.

The resolution to support her was moved by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmakers also urged the President to collaborate with other African leaders to support her candidacy.

Other candidates vying for the position inlcude South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee; Kenya’s former foreign minister Amina Mohamed; Mexico’s former WTO deputy Director-General Jesus Seade Kuri; Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh; and former Moldovan foreign minister, Tudor Ulianovsch.

