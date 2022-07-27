Politics
Reps extends subsidy probe to Jonathan administration
The House of Representatives has voted to extend its probe into subsidy payments on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The House, during plenary on Tuesday, resolved to investigate payments for subsidy on petroleum products especially petrol beyond the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and take it further back to include the Jonathan administration which expired in 2015.
Read also: Senate begins probe of NNPC ‘subsidy recovery fund’
During plenary, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, set up an “Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy regime from 2017 to 2021,” with a mandate to report back to the House within eight weeks for legislative action.
This came following a motion moved by Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, calling for an extension of the probe to include the past regime.
The motion which was titled, “Need for Extension of the Mandate of the Special Ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime (Pursuant to Order One, Rule1(2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives,” was immediately adopted by the House promoting the setting up of the ad hoc committee.
