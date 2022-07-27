Reps extends subsidy probe to Jonathan administration

The House of Representatives has voted to extend its probe into subsidy payments on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The House, during plenary on Tuesday, resolved to investigate payments for subsidy on petroleum products especially petrol beyond the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and take it further back to include the Jonathan administration which expired in 2015.

Read also: Senate begins probe of NNPC ‘subsidy recovery fund’

During plenary, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, set up an “Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy regime from 2017 to 2021,” with a mandate to report back to the House within eight weeks for legislative action.

This came following a motion moved by Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business, Abubakar Fulata, calling for an extension of the probe to include the past regime.

The motion which was titled, “Need for Extension of the Mandate of the Special Ad hoc Committee to Investigate the Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime (Pursuant to Order One, Rule1(2) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives,” was immediately adopted by the House promoting the setting up of the ad hoc committee.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now