Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to name NASS members awarded NDDC contracts

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been given 48 hours to name members of the 9th National Assembly who got sixty per cent of contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The House of Representatives gave the ultimatum to the minister during its plenary on Tuesday.

The Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu brought it before the lawmakers as a matter of privileges.

Ruling on it, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila challenged Akpabio to prove his claim by publishing federal lawmakers, especially members of the 9th Assembly that benefited from the NDDC contracts.

He equally called on Akpabio to publish the names of the companies of the lawmakers and the contracts they got or face the wrath of the House.

Gbajabiamila said he had initially taken the matter lightly when the minister made the claim but later realised that the allegation infringed on the integrity of the House.

According to the Speaker, Akpabio for his own sake, the House Committee on Niger Delta, the people of Niger Delta and Nigerians, should go ahead and make the names of lawmakers who got contracts from the NDDC public.

