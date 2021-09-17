Politics
Reps give condition to approve Buhari’s fresh loan request
The House of Representatives has outlined conditions under which the lower federal chamber would give it’s approval to the fresh loan request of N4.89 trillion made by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of projects across the country.
This is even as the House pledged that it would scrutinise the fresh loan request.
Benjamin Kalu, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, made this assertion on Thursday during a media briefing after plenary.
He said, “There is a projected new borrowing of N4.89trn.
“We are looking at approving it on the condition that there is the provision of the details of the borrowing plan and where it is going to because it was reflected in the MTEF.
Read also: Senate explains how Buhari loan request amounts to $29.96bn
“Now, when you break down this proposed expenditure for 2022, which is at N13.89trn, you have a makeup of total recurrence, non-debt of N6.21trn, personnel cost by MDAs at N3.47trn, and capital expenditure exclusive of transfers of N3.26trn.
“Special intervention recurrence amounting to N350bn and special intervention capital of 10bn.
“We are thinking these should be approved but subject to debate by the House.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Federal Government, in a letter to the National Assembly, sought an appeal to borrow N4.89trn domestic and foreign loans to finance the 2022 budget deficit of N5.62trn.
This was contained in the highlights of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper presented to the House.
Nonetheless, Kalu noted that the House of Representatives will ensure the loan request is debated amongst the lawmakers before ratification.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...