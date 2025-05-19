Reps grant 10-year security to journalist in Benin degree scam case

The House of Representatives has approved a 10-year security protection for investigative journalist Umar Audu, following his exposé on a widespread certificate racketeering operation involving degree mills in the Benin Republic.

Audu’s undercover investigation, which has sent shockwaves through the nation, uncovered a syndicate that facilitates the sale of unearned university certificates to Nigerians. Shockingly, many of these fraudulent certificates are then cleared by government agencies, including the Ministry of Education.

The gravity of the situation has prompted a joint investigation by House Committees on University, Polytechnic, Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Youth Development.

Rep. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman of the Committee, announced the House’s directive, stating, “We are grateful to Audu for his courage. We urge the Minister of Interior to ensure that the Civil Defence provides the required support alongside the police,” emphasizing the House’s commitment to Audu’s safety for the next decade.

In his testimony before the committee, Audu detailed the ease with which he obtained a Benin Republic university degree without attending classes, revealing that the fraudulent certificate was then cleared by the Ministry of Education for a fee of N40,000.

Read also: NAFDAC clarifies sachet alcohol ban, says temporary lifting in place until December

Reacting to these revelations, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, advocated for systemic change, stating, “Such an error did not occur under this administration. However, a unified, automated portal is essential to curb this menace,” while also offering an apology, “We deeply regret the anomaly and are collaborating with relevant agencies.”

The Minister of Education, Mr Olatunji Alausa, was represented by a Director in the ministry, Mrs Larai Ahmed, who confirmed that remedial actions were being taken. “The department responsible for clearing Audu’s certificate had been overhauled, and stronger measures are being implemented to prevent future breaches,” Ahmed stated.

Also appearing before the committee, NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, revealed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had taken steps to strengthen its verification processes. “Our verification system is now stronger, and we have initiated reforms to prevent any recurrence,” Nafiu assured, adding, “We deeply regret the anomaly and are collaborating with relevant agencies.”

The House committee also disclosed that it is committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the scandal and enforcing necessary reforms to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s education system and public service.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now