Reps hold public hearing on bill seeking reform of Nigerian police | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps hold public hearing on bill seeking reform of Nigerian police
The House of Representatives on Thursday held a public hearing on the Police Service Commission Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Policy Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.
The lawmakers proposed various sweeping reforms in order to restore sanity to the police system at the public hearing attended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Chairman of PSC, Musiliu Smith; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and representatives of the service chiefs.
The sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Gagdi, said the proposal would address the issue of gender disparity in the appointment of the IGP.
He said: “There are issues of gender bias in the former Police Act, where a woman can’t rise to the position of Commissioner of Police let alone attaining the position of the Inspector-General of Police. In terms of recruitment, the restriction of women is quite obvious but the same Police Act addressed those disparities.
READ ALSO: PDP governors reject new Police Act
“If the Nigerian people have been the beneficiary of those adjustments in the various angles that talked about fundamental human rights of Nigerians and equally, the police themselves are beneficiary of that Police Act in terms of their welfare.”
The lawmaker said the appointment of an IGP should be limited to four years.
He added: “We need police reforms. From 1999 to date, we have about 11 to 12 IGPs. Some served for seven months, some one year. How can you reform the institution when you have the person to superintendent over that institution serving only seven months?
“The initiatives of the other (previous) person will be thrown away. He will start his police reform differently and that is why Nigerians, through the National Assembly, allocate a tenure of office to the IGP so that he will have the time to carry out reforms.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Football usually heals Nigeria’ – Sanwo-Olu charges S’Eagles to beat Benin, Lesotho
Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to do all they can to beat the...
Island nation, Comoros makes history with maiden Nations Cup qualification
The island nation of Comoros will be participating in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in...
‘A dream interrupted too early’ – Tributes pour in for late Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini
It was with shock that the world of football has received the news of the death of 19-year-old Lazio midfielder,...
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...