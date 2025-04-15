Reps inaugurate committee to monitor emergency rule in Rivers

In response to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, the House of Representatives has inaugurated a 21-member ad hoc committee to oversee the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, while inaugurating the committee on Tuesday, said the move was a testament to the National Assembly’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparent governance during turbulent times.

On March 18, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing a breakdown of law and order. He also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months. In their place, retired naval chief Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the sole administrator of the state.

Shortly after assuming office, Ibas suspended all political appointees previously named by Governor Fubara, signaling a sweeping transition in the state’s leadership.

Speaker Abbas, addressing lawmakers during the inauguration, likened the current situation to previous emergency interventions, including the measures taken under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration when governors were similarly suspended.

“This decisive action was taken out of genuine patriotism and a deep concern for the security and welfare of both the people of Rivers State and our country as a whole,” Abbas stated. “When democratic institutions falter, decisive action is necessary to protect the interests of the nation.”

Drawing from Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution, Abbas underscored the legislative backing for the House’s involvement, affirming the Assembly’s authority to intervene when a state’s legislature is unable to fulfill its duties.

While acknowledging the temporary nature of the administrator’s role, Abbas emphasized that Ibas is expected to act with utmost transparency, accountability, and respect for the constitution.

“The administrator is charged with maintaining law and order, ensuring continuity of governance, and reporting directly to the National Assembly on all matters affecting the peace and progress of Rivers State,” he said.

The newly inaugurated committee will monitor the implementation of federal directives, oversee public expenditure, and ensure that the emergency administration remains within the bounds of the law.

Abbas charged committee members to perform their oversight duties with impartiality and professionalism, free of political bias. “You are not just observers; you are custodians of democracy during this transitional phase,” he told them.

He further tasked the panel with interfacing with security agencies and federal institutions to foster reconciliation and guide the state back to democratic stability.

“In fulfilling your mandate, your work must actively support efforts to restore lasting peace and re-establish a fully functioning democratic system in Rivers State,” he said.

