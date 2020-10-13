Latest Politics

Reps initiate moves to compensate families of victims who died during #EndSars protests

October 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has set in motion moves to compensate families of victims who died while protesting against the brutality meted out by operatives of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila at the commencement of plenary session who informed that everything will be done to compensate the families of the victims.

According to Gbajabiamila, the House will hopefully get the names of those who lost their lives, and during the budget defence, will make adequate provisions to compensate the affected families.

Gbajabiamila also informed that the leadership of the House will meet with leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other Civil Society Organizations as part of efforts to reform of the police.

He said; “Protest by our constituents on SARS and police brutality has been loud and clear. The government has listened; the IGP and the President have spoken. We will hopefully get the names of those who lost their lives, and during the budget defence, we will make adequate provisions to compensate the families of those who have lost their lives.

“As part of our resolution last week, that within 30 days, we will commence reform of the police, the leadership of the House will meet with NBA and other civil society organizations,” Gbajabiamila added.

He also directed chairmen of the committees to inform representatives of the Executives not to come to the National Assembly with security operatives when coming for budget defence. He stated that no arms will be permitted at the National Assembly.

