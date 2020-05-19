Reps insist Buhari’s govt must account for activities, whereabouts of Chinese doctors

The House of Representatives has frowned at the response President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive gave on the whereabouts of the Chinese doctors in Nigeria.

At its plenary on Tuesday, May 19, the federal lawmakers insisted that the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire should give full details of the activities and whereabouts of the Chinese doctors.

Nigerian government had recently announced that it was bringing in some Chinese doctors to assist in the war against COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

However, Ehanire last week Thursday asked reporters not to question him about the Chinese medical experts when questioned about their whereabouts.

The minsiter had said, the doctors “are not guests of the Federal Government but CCECC, a construction company.”

But at the Tuesday plenary, the Reps members said they were not satisfied with the statement of Ehanire.

The lawmakers’ resolution on the matter followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by Representative Dachung Bagos.

In a separate motion, the House also resolved to probe the status of medical and pharmaceutical research in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

They argued that scientists and researchers in the country had not received the needed support and funding for medical research.

