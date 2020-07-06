Latest Politics Top Stories

Reps inspect Abuja Airport ahead of resumption of domestic flights

July 6, 2020
The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, on Monday visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, ahead of Wednesday’s resumption of domestic flights.

The federal lawmakers were at the airport to inspect the level of its preparedness to resume operations.

After inspecting the facility, the Chairman of the committee, Nnolim Nnaji, who led other members to the facility, said he was pleased with the preparedness he saw.

The visit was part of an oversight function of the federal lawmakers.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, all flights were banned to curtail the spread of the dreaded pandemic.

However, in easing the COVID-19 lockdown, the Nigerian Government last week announced the re-opening of Lagos and Abuja airports for domestic flight operations from Wednesday, July 8.

