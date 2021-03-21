Reps invite service chiefs in move to begin inquest on arms fund | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Reps invite service chiefs in move to begin inquest on arms fund
The House of Representatives has revealed its invitation to the nation’s service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of paramilitary agencies, in order to explain the procurement and deployment of arms and ammunition in their respective agencies.
This inquest would be conducted during plenary on Monday, March 22, by the Ad Hoc Committee on the Need to Review the Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition and Related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria.
According to reports, the House Committee on Defence has met with the Ministry of Defence on the $1bn special security fund released by the Federal Government in 2017, part of which was used to pay for 12 Super Tucano fighter jets in the United States.
Read also: Reps to commence inquest on reported sabotage of Warri Refinery
Olaide Akinremi, Chairman of the ad hoc committee, at its first investigative hearing in Abuja, penultimate Friday, where the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was represented by the Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Charles Ofoche had described the matter as sensitive.
Akinremi explained that following the resolution of the House to look into arms purchase in the last 10 years, incumbent heads of military and paramilitary agencies are to appear before the lawmakers on Monday.
The committee had the same day vowed to investigate the “missing” arms and ammunition for which the former service chiefs were allocated funds to acquire.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Oshoala scores goal no.15, bags assist as Barca Ladies beat Vallecano
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored a goal and bagged an assist on Saturday to help Barca Ladies to a...
Lewandowski bags hat-trick, Haaland nets brace as Bayern win, Dortmund draw
German Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 in a league game on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick....
Abia Warriors’ Adeleke Adekunle replaces Kenneth Omeruo in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Abia Warriors defender Adeleke Adekunle has been called up to the national team squad for this month’s outings by Super...
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...