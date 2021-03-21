Reps invite service chiefs in move to begin inquest on arms fund | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives has revealed its invitation to the nation’s service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and other heads of paramilitary agencies, in order to explain the procurement and deployment of arms and ammunition in their respective agencies.

This inquest would be conducted during plenary on Monday, March 22, by the Ad Hoc Committee on the Need to Review the Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition and Related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria.

According to reports, the House Committee on Defence has met with the Ministry of Defence on the $1bn special security fund released by the Federal Government in 2017, part of which was used to pay for 12 Super Tucano fighter jets in the United States.

Olaide Akinremi, Chairman of the ad hoc committee, at its first investigative hearing in Abuja, penultimate Friday, where the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru was represented by the Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Charles Ofoche had described the matter as sensitive.

Akinremi explained that following the resolution of the House to look into arms purchase in the last 10 years, incumbent heads of military and paramilitary agencies are to appear before the lawmakers on Monday.

The committee had the same day vowed to investigate the “missing” arms and ammunition for which the former service chiefs were allocated funds to acquire.

