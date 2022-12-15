Politics
Reps kick against FG’s plan to build another hospital in Buhari’s hometown
Nigeria’s House of Representatives has kicked against the construction of a second federal hospital in Daura, Katsina state.
The federal ministry of Health is planning to site a Federal Medical Centre in Daura, which is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.
During plenary on Thursday, Babangida Ibrahim, who represents Malumfashi/Kurfi Federal Constituency, moved a motion against the plan.
He noted that Daura already has the Nigerian Airforce Reference Hospital, “a world-class hospital”, that was established in 2019.
Following Ibrahim’s motion, the lower chamber directed the Ministry of Health to relocate the hospital to Funtua, also in Katsina State.
READ ALSO: Senate approves higher institutions for Buhari’s hometown, nine others
The House resolved that moving the hospital to Funtua would serve the interest of the public.
Ibrahim had argued that Funtua Senatorial District has no single medical facility.
He said, “In August 2019, the federal government established Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital as a World Class facility to address the constant medical tourism abroad in search of the best medical services;
“The interest of the large populace in Kastina State will be adversely affected if the sited Federal Medical Centre is left in Daura despite the presence of the Air Force Reference Hospital and its geographical proximity to Katsina;
“Funtua Senatorial District lacks the presence of a Federal Medical facility despite its geographical distance from such facilities available in the State.”
