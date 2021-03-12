Reps lament paucity of funds, lobby for increased budgetary allocation | Ripples Nigeria

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has stated that the National Assembly, particularly the Green Chamber is in need of funds and there is a need to increase its annual budgetary allocation.

Kalu made this statement during a media address on Thursday, March 11, in Abuja.

According to the Reps spokesman, giving the national parliament a raise was necessary to enable it to serve the Nigerian people effectively and efficiently.

The two chambers of the National Assembly have a budget of N128 billion annually to cater for all staff, legislative aides, and other agencies under them.

However, Kalu lamented that the funds were grossly inadequate, adding that it was ironic that an institution that appropriates enough funds for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) was itself underfunded.

He said that the House was owing contractors who provided some essential services to it.

“The House is broke, I have said it before and I am saying it again and I am not afraid to say it. The House is broke and it is afraid to appropriate the sufficient amount for them to do their job. That is why today, here (briefing room) is hot. That is why the hearing rooms are not fixed. That is why the House is indebted to contractors who provide one form of service or the other. This is a fact.

“Until Nigerians believe that the appropriation that was made for the running of the National Assembly which happened when Naira was 160 to the dollar is less now than what it used to be.

“The dollar equivalent of naira today has gone up to over N400. The purchasing power of the budget as it is now is weaker than it was 10 years ago. “The budget of the National Assembly is supposed to be reviewed, in view of its purchasing ability, of the services that will help the parliament to move forward.

“At the moment, it is a weak budget and that is the truth. I have actually fought with the leadership of the House and I have asked the question, ‘Why are you afraid to raise the budget of the National Assembly that will enable us to conduct our services efficiently and effectively?’

“We appropriate for agencies to run effectively, yet we are in penury to our own constitutional mandate. It is a disservice to Nigerians; the poor budget of the parliament is a disservice to Nigerians.

“Let us be fair in our analogy; let us wear the right spectacles when we analyse and you will find out that this N128bn budget of the National Assembly, that is divided among all the agencies of the National Assembly; that is divided among all the staff – over 3000 to 6000 members of staff; that is divided among all the aides, five aides per lawmaker.

“Sometimes, people wonder if we really need those aides. “So, if you ask me 20 times, whether the National Assembly is broke until they improve the budget of the National Assembly, I will say, ‘Yes, we are broke”, he said.

