Reps launch inquest into deteriorating infrastructure in FCT | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps launch inquest into deteriorating infrastructure in FCT
The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the deteriorating state of public infrastructure in the nation’s capital.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by Yusuf Tajudeen during the plenary.
Tajudeen, who led the debate on the motion, decried the declining infrastructural and environmental situation in the FCT.
He said poor drainage systems, uncleared debris, damaged and blocked manholes, ineffective street lights and non-functional traffic lights are now the common features in the city.
He said the infrastructural decay in the FCT if unaddressed would lead to health, social and security challenges among the residents and visitors.
The lawmaker stressed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has exhibited gross inefficiency despite receiving yearly budgetary allocations for the maintenance, rehabilitation, and upgrade of infrastructure in the city.
He said: “The FCTA has also exhibited outright ineptitude and apparent non-commitment to their responsibilities,’’ he said.
The House, however, urged the committee to report back within two weeks for further legislative action.
