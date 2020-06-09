Reps leadership hails Orji Kalu over jail experience, says going to prison a badge of honour

The leadership of the House of Representatives has congratulated the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzo Kalu over his prison experience.

The Reps leaders told Kalu to see his going to prison as part of destiny and a badge of honour.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who was represented by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, stated this when he led Principal Officers of the House to visit Kalu, following his release last week Wednesday from the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Kuje, Abuja.

“We are here to sympathise with you on what happened and your incarceration. As a politician, I want you to take it as one of those things.

“First, we congratulate you and urge you to put everything before God and believe it is part of destiny.

“My Leader, the late Chief Solomon Lar, told me not to fear, as a politician, to go to prison. He told me that going to prison is a badge of honour.

“If you are a good politician, you should be willing to taste prison experience because it will come to you in very many dimensions.

“That happened to us sometime in the past when we were being chased and humiliated, and he asked us to be resolute and face the issues as they were.

“He reminded us of how he was sentenced to over 90 to 150 years in prison. He told us that as leaders, there is always a judgment that could be passed.

“As our leader, we want you to appreciate what God has done for you; use it for the positive development of our country’s judicial system; use it in the interest of humanity,” he said.

The visit took place on Monday.

