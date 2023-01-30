Reps majority leader, Doguwa accuses Emefiele of misleading Buhari on Naira redesign

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, on Monday, reaffirmed the House’s opposition to the redesigning of Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The House had condemned the policy on the premise that it has subjected Nigerians to hardship, and therefore summoned the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to appear before an ad-hoc committee set up last Tuesday to address challenges associated with the Naira swap and proffer solutions.

Dogowa, who is also the chairman of the committee, on Sunday rejected the 10-day deadline extension granted by the apex bank for the Naira swap.

In a statement he personally signed, the lawmaker described the extension as a mere political gimmick by the CBN to further deceive Nigerians and worsen their social and economic conditions.

Doguwa, who spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, alleged that the CBN governor misled President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the redesign of the Naira notes.

He argued that the president might not have approved the redesigning of the Naira notes if he had adequate knowledge of the implications for Nigerians.

The lawmaker said: “Perhaps when the president is presented with a misleading briefing that is not quite express to even understand the implications therein, then, definitely, the president is bound to act in the wrong direction. That is my suspicion and that is my own understanding.”

READ ALSO: NBA writes CBN, conveys strong concerns over Naira redesign policy

He added that Emefiele who showed interest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket last year might have selfish reasons for redesigning the Naira.

Doguwa, however, expressed optimism that the president would redeem the situation in the interest of Nigerians.

He added: “It (the extension) goes to confirm to you that if the president was actually briefed ab initio of the implications and the outcome of the Naira redesign, then definitely he won’t have come now to say let’s extend it by 10 days, which means there is an issue.

“So, I am sure Mr. President will be one humble leader to understand when he is misled and he should be able to now come to look at the right thing and take the right decision like he is doing now.”

He insisted that the House would go ahead to issue an arrest warrant on Emefiele if he continues to shun invitations.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now