Reps majority leader, Doguwa, blames rivals for murder trial

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has denied involvement in the alleged murder of some people in Kano State.

Police on March 1 arraigned Doguwa at the Kano State Magistrates’ Court over his alleged role in the destruction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) facility in the state.

He was arraigned for murder and other charges following the February 26 attack on the NNPP campaign office by suspected hoodlums in the state.

At least two persons inside a vehicle parked in the building were burnt to death after the hoodlums set the property ablaze.

The lawmaker, who addressed journalists in Kano, said the allegations were made by his political foes to make him look bad in the eyes of the public.

He said: “My political rivals went all out to hold my jugular and insist that I shouldn’t be elected to return to the House of Reps.



“They make sure that they painted me black through their malicious propaganda and hate speech among others, and now Allah has ruled otherwise.

“I forgive all those who wronged me and would like to call on them to come forward and assist me in discharging my duties as a representative of the people.”

On his quest to become to become the new speaker of the House of Representatives, he added: “The issue is with my party. Once the APC zones the speakership post to the North- West and my colleagues give me all the necessary support, I will do as they wish. However, if they take it to another zone I will remain a loyal party man and forge ahead.”

Doguwa was elected the lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency for the fifth term last weekend.

