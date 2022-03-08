Reps make U-turn, to revisit three gender bills

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to take another look at three gender-related bills that failed to scale through the ongoing amendments of the 1999 Constitution.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, called for the reconsideration of the affected bills after a closed-door session at the Assembly complex, Abuja.

The bills to be reconsidered by the parliament are citizenship for foreigners married to Nigerian women, reservation of 20 percent party positions to women and indigeneship for women married to men from states other than their own states.

READ ALSO: Buhari writes Reps over amendment of contentious Section 84

He said the bills would be included in the second batch of amendment bills to be considered in one month’s time.

The National Assembly last week voted on the 68 recommendations by the Joint Senate and House Special Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution and rejected five gender-related bills.

Those dropped were Bill 35 which sought the provision of special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly and Bill 68 which recommended a quota in the federal and state executive councils or ministerial and commissionership seats for women.

