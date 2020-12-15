Reps mandate Keyamo to suspend FG’s 774,000 jobs

The Minister Of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has been mandated by the House of Representatives to suspend the Federal Government 774,000 jobs scheme.

The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government, which is meant to offer jobs to 774,000 Nigerians was fixed for implementation by January 2021.

The sum of N52 billion was earmarked for the programme in the 2020 budget.

Under the scheme, 1,000 persons are to be employed from each of the 774 local government areas in the country for the programme.

The programme, according to the government is a post-COVID-19 poverty alleviation initiative, with each beneficiary expected to be paid N20,000 monthly.

However, in a resolution during its Tuesday plenary, the lawmakers said that the programme would not be implemented until the Nigerian directorate of employment made a comprehensive list of beneficiaries of the scheme available.

The National Assembly had during the recruitment of 774,000 workers for the scheme clashed with the ministry over the process for recruitment of the workers.

