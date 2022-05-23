Reps member, Ayi wins PDP ticket for 6th time in Cross River

A member representing the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Apostle Essien Ayi, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Cross River State.

Ayi is bidding to return to the lower legislative chamber for the sixth time in the 2023 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) Returning Officer, Asuquo Ekpo, who announced the results of the election held on Monday, said 99 delegates voted in the election.

Ayi polled 57 votes to defeat Imana Duke, who got 23 votes.

The two other aspirants – Dominic Aqua and Steven Ekpe – scored 16 and 3 votes respectively.

Ekpo said: “By this tabulation, we declare that Hon. Essien Ayi is the winner of the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency primary election. He scored 57 votes while Mrs. Imana scored 23 votes and Dominic Aqua, 16 votes, then Steven Ekpo scored three votes.”

READ ALSO: Rivers PDP, APC chieftain, Princewill clash over illegal refineries

In his reaction, the lawmaker promised his constituency a good representation if elected in 2023.

He said: “I witnessed a very transparent process. I have not seen anybody protesting, it was very transparent and there was no foul play at all. As expected, I knew I was going to win because I know that the people are with me. I won squarely and I am thankful to God.

“Like I said, I have the capacity to win the election on my own as a candidate. I cut across all other parties because I always reach out to people irrespective of whether you are in my party as far as you are in my constituency. I even reach out to people outside my constituency. I take delight in helping people because I treasure God’s blessings.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now