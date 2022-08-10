News
Reps member, Namdas identifies state police, non-kinetic approach as solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity
A member of the House of Representatives representing Jada/Ganye/MayoBelwa/Toungo Federal Constituency, Abdulrasaq Namdas, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to adopt new measures in the fight against terrorists and other criminals in the country.
Namdas, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Army, made the call on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.
He noted that both the police and the Nigerian Army have been completely underwhelmed.
The lawmaker also announced the National Assembly’s readiness to present bills that would help the federal government and the security agencies in the counter-insurgency campaign.
READ ALSO: Buhari lacks power to create state police –Obono-Obla
Namdas revealed that recommendations made during the last security summit convened by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had not been implemented.
He, therefore, called for state policing and charged the federal government to adopt effective strategies on the crisis.
He said: “The last security summit ended with some recommendations for the government to act upon. It’s sad that no implementation has taken place. Our over-reliance on kinetic measures to deal with insecurity are not working. Although the police have the constitutional power to address the internal security challenges, the army have joined in the fight. I can confirm that soldiers are now scattered across the states in the country.
“We must come up with non-kinetic measures by ensuring the police are provided with needless personnel strategies. Both the police and the army are overwhelmed. The truth is, the fight should be strategic. We need state police too for urgent action.”
