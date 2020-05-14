Reps member raises alarm, says National Assembly now unsafe

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday raised the alarm over the safety of the National Assembly, declaring that it was no longer safe for lawmakers to work.

Kalu’s office located on the first floor of the new House of Representatives complex was burgled by unknown persons, who ransacked the place. The door to the inner office was left unlocked.

Though it was yet to be known the motive for the burglary, Kalu said he had reported the incident to the head of security in the National Assembly.

Read also: Governors urge NASS to drop Bill on Infectious Diseases

The lawmaker, who expressed shock over the incident, said it was evident that the National Assembly was no longer safe.

He said: “It is actually surprising to see that somebody broke into my office. We are still trying to find out what the intention was. Was it to take an important document out or to check if we left any valuable or money in the office or to plant any security or spying device inside my office? I don’t know the reason.

“But I have asked my aides to register the incident with the Sergeant at Arms. I am sure the police here will do their investigations because this is scary. It is a committee office and this is happening.

“This is one of the consequences of COVID-19, which made us not to sit everyday. When we were sitting everyday, we never experienced this. Hoodlums see this as an opportunity to break into people’s offices.”

Join the conversation

Opinions