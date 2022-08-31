Reps member, Tajudeen Yusuf, tackles PDP elders for mismanaging crisis

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu constituency of Kogi State, Tajudeen Yusuf, on Wednesday, berated some elders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for mismanaging the squabbles in the party.

Yusuf stated this in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a protracted crisis over the emergence of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The supporters of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, who was widely tipped for the role, are demanding the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over his role in the crisis.

During the interview, the lawmaker noted that Wike’s anger was about how the selection of Atiku’s running mate was conducted by the party.

He alleged some top members of the party were taking advantage of the rift to settle unnecessary scores.

He, therefore, charged members of the opposition party to come together in the interest of the country and present a formidable alternative in 2023.

Yusuf said: “Governor Wike was angered by the manner in which the vice presidential candidate of the party was nominated. As it is, some elders in the party have mismanaged the situation. They are using the rift to settle personal issues. This isn’t really good at the moment.

“The party must look at the issue dispassionately because it has high chances to win the forthcoming election. We must not spoil the only opportunity to get to power in 2023. The candidate must not allow the destruction. We must also understand that what’s happening now is not about personalities, but 203 elections.”

