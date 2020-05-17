Reps member wants reversal of ‘obnoxious and anti-developmental system of govt’ in Osun

A House of Representatives member, Oluwole Oke, has decried alleged substring parliamentary system of government used in the running of local government areas in Osun State.

Oke who described the system as “obnoxious and anti-developmental”, said it was depriving the people of the state of the dividends of democracy.

Oke represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the House of Representatives.

In a statement at the weekend, Oke frowned at the local government administration in the state, describing it as an “aberration” that must be stopped with immediate effect.

“Osun State is a common patrimony of both the living and the next generations. This is the reason it’s important for us not to create an avenue for future generations of the indigenes of our dear state to issue us a query we won’t be able to answer with the deserved patriotism.

“The system is an affront to the Federal Government. There should be uniformity of purpose in the system of government.

“As it is the case in Osun state today, governance at the local government level is a bundle of confusion which is not doing the citizenry any good. If the federal government has favoured parliamentary system of government, such would have been the grundnorm of our constitution.”

The lawmaker vowed to do everything legal to make sure that detect of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) regarding the running of local government administration was restored in Osun.

He, therefore, called on the state House of Assembly as well as the state executive to see that there was an immediate reverse of the “obnoxious and anti-developmental system of government” in Osun State so that the dividends of democracy in the state would not be bungled.

