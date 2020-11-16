Reps members, heads of security agencies meet behind closed-doors

The House of Representatives leadership and heads of security agencies in the country on Monday met behind closed-doors in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by Reps deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase.

Journalists at the venue of the meeting were asked to leave as soon as the meeting was about to kick off.

At the meeting between the Reps leadership and the heads of security agencies in the country were representatives from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, among others.

READ ALSO: Ndume rues state of insecurity in Nigeria, as army fighting menace in 33 states

Though the details of the meeting is still unknown, speculations are that it might have been conveyed due to the worsening insecurity situation in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions