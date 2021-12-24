Reps Minority Caucus decries poor living conditions in Nigeria under Buhari

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Friday decried the inability of Nigerians to afford the basic necessities of life since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

In its Christmas message to Nigerians and signed by its Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus noted that Nigerians had been celebrating major festivities in tears, and despair due to bad governance.

The lawmakers, however, encouraged Nigerians to use the year’s Christmas celebration to show love to one another.

The statement read: “The Caucus, in the same vein, charges leaders at all levels to use the period to bring joy and hope to the people by committing themselves to life of selfless service as demonstrated in the gift of the Lord Jesus Christ to bring salvation to mankind.

“Indeed, Christmas points to the refreshing truth of God’s love to mankind and the fact that, in His mercies, He has not given up on our nation in spite of agonizing hardship and insecurity we face under the current incompetent, insensitive and suppressive administration.

“Our Caucus is deeply saddened that in the last six years, Nigerians are not able to afford the basic necessities of life and have been marking major festivities in tears, despair, and utter hopelessness due to the oppression, corruption, and cluelessness of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The Minority Caucus, therefore, urges Nigerians to use the Yuletide period to encourage and stand up for one another; share and show love, especially to the less privileged, the displaced, and victims of the senseless acts of terrorism that have escalated under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Nevertheless, as representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus remains undeterred in standing for the rights and wellbeing of all Nigerians at this critical time.

“Our Caucus will never relent in our pursuit of good governance including legislations that will guarantee credible elections in furtherance of our collective quest to rescue our nation from misrule.”

