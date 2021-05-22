Reps minority caucus demands investigation into air mishaps in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, on Saturday demanded a “system-wide investigation” into the crash of military planes in the country.

Elumelu’s call followed Friday’s crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft in Kaduna that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel.

The accident was the country’s third in the last month.

Elumelu, who made the call in a statement, also expressed concern over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims.

He said: “The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives is grief-stricken by this huge tragedy which has befallen our dear nation and we demand a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave all in the defence of our dear fatherland.

“Our caucus calls for a system-wide investigation into the cause of the crash, as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers.

“As representatives of the people, we stand with the Nigerian Army, the entire military as well as the families of the Chief of Army Staff and other gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme price in service to secure our nation.”

The minority caucus also urged the Federal Government to put urgent measures in place to ensure the safety of military officers.

