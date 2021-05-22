 Reps minority caucus demands investigation into air mishaps in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Reps minority caucus demands investigation into air mishaps in Nigeria

Published

37 mins ago

on

The Minority Leader of House of Representatives, Ndidi Elumelu, on Saturday demanded a “system-wide investigation” into the crash of military planes in the country.

Elumelu’s call followed Friday’s crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft in Kaduna that killed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military personnel.

The accident was the country’s third in the last month.

Elumelu, who made the call in a statement, also expressed concern over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims.

He said: “The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives is grief-stricken by this huge tragedy which has befallen our dear nation and we demand a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“Gen. Attahiru and the other officers were very courageous and patriotic soldiers, who gave all in the defence of our dear fatherland.

READ ALSO: Many APC Reps ready to join PDP, says Elumelu

“Our caucus calls for a system-wide investigation into the cause of the crash, as well as the last two crashes of our military planes which also led to the loss of lives of our gallant and promising officers.

“As representatives of the people, we stand with the Nigerian Army, the entire military as well as the families of the Chief of Army Staff and other gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme price in service to secure our nation.”

The minority caucus also urged the Federal Government to put urgent measures in place to ensure the safety of military officers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports33 mins ago

Lewandowski breaks 49-year goalscoring record in final minute of season

Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has broken a 49-year Bundesliga goalscoring record after scoring for his team on Saturday. The Poland...
Super Falcons Super Falcons
Sports8 hours ago

Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Sports8 hours ago

Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp

Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The...
FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports22 hours ago

FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
Sports1 day ago

With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season

Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...

Latest Tech News

Tech4 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Taking up from last week, we recorded more product launch and equity raiser. Enough good news, right? Come along. Kobocourses...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech3 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech5 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...